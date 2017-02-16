Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Case dropped against man accused of indecency with child

February 15, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

“A tragic and disturbing case.”

Those are the words used by Justice Charles Quinn before throwing out the case of a 56-year-old man accused of gross indecency and attempted rape of an 8-year-old girl.

Today (Feb 15) Justice Charles Quinn accepted a no case submission from the defense due to a lack of credible evidence.

This includes comments from the child’s medical professionals who cited numerous inaccuracies with the child’s complaints. Cayman 27 is not naming the man at the request of the court.

Justice Quin also noted he had no criticism of the crown or police. The man will stay on remand in prison for a separate matter involving another child.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Builders Expo 1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: