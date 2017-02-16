Case dropped against man accused of indecency with child

“A tragic and disturbing case.”

Those are the words used by Justice Charles Quinn before throwing out the case of a 56-year-old man accused of gross indecency and attempted rape of an 8-year-old girl.

Today (Feb 15) Justice Charles Quinn accepted a no case submission from the defense due to a lack of credible evidence.

This includes comments from the child’s medical professionals who cited numerous inaccuracies with the child’s complaints. Cayman 27 is not naming the man at the request of the court.

Justice Quin also noted he had no criticism of the crown or police. The man will stay on remand in prison for a separate matter involving another child.

