Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Caymanians moving up in private agency

February 9, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Two Caymanians are moving up the ladder at recruiting company Stepping Stones.

Lexie Solomon was recently hired by the company as a recruitment administrator while 26-year-old Hannah Foreman is on her third promotion with the company.

“It’s very important I mean as a young Caymanian rising up through a company, a well established company been here over ten years now it feels amazing yea I started out as a receptionist then I moved in to recruitment administrator and now I ‘m a junior Recruitment Consultant so I’m actually helping,” Ms. Foreman said.

Lexie Solomon who is hired as Recruitment Administrator said she is looking forward to settling into her new post and to one day teaching her Caymanian successor the ropes.

I am definitely looking forward for progression, I am looking forward to promotions as well and I’m also looking forward to training the next Caymanian.

Ms. Foreman who is now Recruitment Consultant will train Ms. Solomon for her new role.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: