Cayman’s London office makes social media impression

You don’t have to book a flight overseas to check out Cayman’s new UK office.

Cayman 27 obtained a sneak peek at the new gigs through the lens of Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton.

The office is located at 34 Dover street in London, and made quite an impression on social media with its creative decor, which includes a model catboat on display.

Former home affairs chief officer Eric Bush now heads up the UK office, which provides a number of services for Caymanians residing and studying in Europe.

