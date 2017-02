The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is registering a record year for itself.

Scientific publications, international conferences and the Festival of the Seas fundraising hit the high notes says CCMI, who believes it’s on the way to becoming a premiere marine research and education institution in the Caribbean.

CCMI President Dr. Carrie Manfrino discusses the progress from Little Cayman via Skype.

