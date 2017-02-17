C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Chamber teaches Customer care reps to exceed expectations

February 16, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
2 Min Read

Customer service reps took to the Camber of Commerce today (Feb 16) for a training geared towards making happier customers especially on days where workers aren’t happy themselves.

Facilitating the programme is Mrs. Julie McLaughlin who said when customer service reps are usually chirpy, it is up to employers to assist their customer reps in maintaining the vibrancy of their workers.

Mrs. McLaughlin said the training is not to make customer care workers robotised but said being a good customer service rep doesn’t comes naturally.

“It is something you work on and that’s one of the things that I said that if you have one of those days where you didn’t pay your water bill so you couldn’t take a shower you gotta call your moms in the hospital, you somebody ran over your cat, whatever it is that created this horrible day for you if you can’t provide the customer service that your customers expect, that your employers expect, then don’t go to work,” Mrs. McLaughlin said.

Mrs. McLaughlin said the chamber course has helped numerous customer care reps both in the public and private sector and said companies are now approaching the chamber for the training instead of the other way around.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Builders Expo 1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: