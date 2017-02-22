C3 Pure Fibre
Chamber to tackle vocational training

February 21, 2017
Mario Grey
New Chamber President Kyle Broadhurst said he is joining the line of people advocating for more opportunities in vocational training.

Mr. Broadhurst said it’s important for students to know the various types of jobs skilled-trades can provide and said the Chamber intends to join the conversation before putting steels in the ground for new vocational training centres.

“Not every body has to become a doctor or a lawyer or anything else there’s lots of other good opportunities out there and great ways to make a living and we have to do a better job of having people understand that we have great corporations and we have fantastic hotels there all kinds of other industries,” Mr. Broadhurst explained.

 

