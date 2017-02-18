C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Charges laid in Jessie Perry’s death

February 17, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Charges have been laid in the death of Jessie Perry. Nearly two years after she died in a West Bay car crash.
Ms Perry was a passenger in the car that crashed on the morning of September 14, 2015 after she was out celebrating her 21st birthday.
She suffered severe burns and later died of her injuries in Jamaica. Police say a 33-year-old George Town man was charged with death by dangerous driving in connection with collision that occurred in the early hours of September 14 on West Bay Road near public beach.
He was the driver of the vehicle in the crash. He is due to appear in court on 21 March and currently on police bail.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Builders Expo 1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: