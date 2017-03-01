Chief Justice registers concern over lawyer’s allegation

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has registered his concern over allegations leveled against local law firms.

Those allegations, including discriminatory practices and breaches of the Legal Practitioners law and the Immigration law, now form part of a controversial motion in the LA.

The letter seen here was shared by MLA Winston Connolly with permission of an unnamed attorney who wrote to Mr Smellie on the issue, as well as, concerns over the new Legal Practitioners Bill up for debate in the LA.

The MLA says the attorney is being protected for fear of victimisation, but the letter and the CJ’s response are critical to the issue.

In that letter Mr Smellie says the attorney’s correspondence raises very important concerns which should be considered by the legislature.

“I suggest that you raise the concerns with them if you have not already done so and may, if you wish, bring this response to their attention,” Mr Smellie wrote.

Mr Connolly says the attorney’s letter, as well as, the Chief Justice’s response have been circulated to all MLAs. He says his intention is not to quash the lawyer’s bill. However the issues identified must be discussed.

“The 17 of us need to speak up and say what we feel about this issue. Whether or not we think everything is fine or whether or not we think we need to have some serious conversations about the legal profession in the Cayman Islands and create avenues for our people,” Mr Connolly said.

Mr Connolly said he will table both letters in the LA when debate on the motion begins. The motion calls for an investigation and the prosecution of law firms breaking the law.

