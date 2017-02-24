Civil Servants Association assures no decision made on health insurance changes

The Civil Servants Association says it’s given no commitment on any changes to members’ health insurance contributions.

The Association, in a memorandum issued on Wednesday, says it continues to meet with the Portfolio of the Civil Service on proposed changes for civil servants to begin paying a percentage of their health insurance.

In 2015 Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer proposed the introduction of cost sharing by 2018, since then the Association and the portfolio team have been meeting to hammer out a way forward.

The Association says once researched information is in hand extensive consultations will be held with members

The Association says it’s confident sufficient time will be given for reviewing the proposal before a firm decision is taken.

