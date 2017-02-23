Claims and Objections head to magistrate

The Elections Office has registered 167 claims and 171 objections to the new voters list.

But that does not mean all those names will be removed from the list, that’s a matter for the Magistrate to settle.

Some 21,000 plus voters signed up to vote on May 24 and the EO is now in the process of filtering the list.

Elections supervisor Wesley Howell says hearings will be held before a Magistrate before names are struck off the list and that date is set for March 27th.

As for voters ID cards he says they will be ready on time.

“So we have said the first of April, we fully hope to start printing as soon as the Magistrate finishes that hearing process on the claim. But first of April we expect that all 20,000 plus voter id cards will be ready for collection,” said Mr Howell. Voters are advised to check the lists posted in their district post office or health centres to verify their information on the list.

