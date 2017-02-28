It was a clean sweep for Cayman as they beat Argentina in all 3 games. In game one chasing 117, Cayman’s Deno McInnis scored 32 off 47, including four 6’s, with Cayman winning with by 3 wickets and 3 balls remaining. Top scorer for Cayman in-game two was Darren Cato with 33, while Ryan Bovell added 30 that saw Cayman close their innings for 173 to Argentina’s 106. With a birth in the WCL already in hand, game three saw the tourists win by 5 wickets. Cayman’s bowlers Corey Cato, Neil Coley, and Kevon Bazil each took 2 wickets while smashing 25 runs off the first 18 balls to win by 5 wickets 96-95. Cayman’s Conroy Wright was man of the match in-game 3 as well as bowler of the series and player of the series, while Deno McInnis from Cayman took the batsman of the series award. Cayman is now back in the World Cricket League’s Division Five.
-
Share This!
Clean sweep
February 27, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
CIASA announces Junior Team
February 27, 2017
Sports
Manchester wins EFL Cup
February 27, 2017
Sports
Pacquiao set to fight Khan
February 27, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.