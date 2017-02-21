Cocofest a thrill for coconut lovers

The second annual Cocofest brought coconut lovers of all stripes to Pedro’s Castle for a day of food, fun, and music.

Delicious aromas filled the air as several food vendors showcased their coconut-inspired creations at the festival. Artists, craftspeople and other vendors rounded out the offerings, from beauty products to coconut-inspired works of art.

One young attendee said he loves chopping them open.

“Getting into it, sort of like cutting it open, is kind of hard, and you have to be careful because you can cut your finger, obviously, but that’s my favourite part of it, getting into it,” said Thiy-Rue Nixon.

The day of fun included a bouncy castle for the kids and a bungee trampoline. A portion of the proceeds went to benefit the Cancer Society…

