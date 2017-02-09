Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
Business News

Code Fellows workshop to teach software development fundamentals

February 8, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman Enterprise City is bringing the high-tech world of computer programming here to Grand Cayman for a special one-day coding workshop.

The US firm Code Fellows will be conducting the first in a series of coding workshops aimed at Caymanians who are already out of school and thinking about a career change. Code is a set of instructions computers understand.

Attendees will learn how to build a website from scratch. Cayman Enterprise City said there’s a global shortage of coders in the software development industry, and the Code 101 workshop could be a good opportunity to give it a try.

– Saturday, February 11
– Sir Vassel Johnson Hall, UCCI Campus
– Full day of learning, 9am-8pm

– For more information contact Marilyn Conolly at

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: