Coding for a career

Potential computer coders young and old took part in a beginners coding work shop that gave the participants an idea of what it would be like to code for a living

The seminar was an all day event at UCCI this past Saturday and featured guest speakers who work in the industry both locally and abroad, there were classes as well to give the 40 participants the opportunity to get their feet wet.

“I know there is a number of companies both in Cayman economic zone and outside of that are hungry for workers, hungry for developers, having to import them overseas because they do not have the local talent, so apart of what we are trying to do today is to kick off that series of classes,” said Stephanie Lingwood from Code Fellows.

“I love the challenge that you have to make a computer do what you tell it to and then when it doesn’t you have to figure it out and that is the challenge that I like,” said Upcoming coder, Xavier McCoy.

There are over 180 technology companies set up in the Cayman Islands at Cayman Enterprise City.

