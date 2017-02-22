C3 Pure Fibre
Collecting bras to fight sex trafficking

February 21, 2017
Joseph Avary
Push-ups, full-cups, balconettes, and demi-bras.

One fitness centre is collecting lightly-used female undergarments to fight sex trafficking.

The Gym has teamed up with Free the Girls to become a collection point for unwanted bras.

Free the Girls is an international non-profit organisation that works on the ground in El Salvador, Mozambique, and Uganda to help girls and women to earn a safe income selling bras in the second-hand market.

Many of these women and girls were once victims of sex trafficking.

“It’s an item that’s actually quite difficult for them to get,” said The Gym’s Virginia Czernocki. “Just like things like contraceptives and sanitary towels and so forth, underwear is difficult for them to get, too, so some of these women will be using the bras for themselves, but they’re also going to be selling them on.”

You can drop off lightly-used bras at The Gym in industrial park.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

