Confusion over controversial motion prompts suspension of LA

A llast-minute and highly contentious private motion prompts the temporary suspension of the LA today.

That motion is calling for the prosecution of top legal firms in the Cayman Islands for not following the law.

“We want to request if we could move private motion number 12, number 12 on the Order Paper up to number four on the Order Paper,” Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo said at the start of the LA session.

That request and a red flag from Government triggered the suspension of Thursday’s sitting of the LA and an inquiry from House Speaker Juliana O’ Connor Connolly after claims the motion in question was not on the order paper the night before.

It’s a motion from Independent MLA Arden McLean seeking to have law firms prosecuted for breaches of the current Legal Practitioners Bill. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Chair of the House Business Committee says he was not informed of any additions. He was told a round robin vote was taken to add three motions in his absence and it was done without his knowledge.

The motion is alleging that some firms here are deliberately circumventing Cayman’s laws like the current Legal Practitioners Law and the Immigration Law through practices relating to promotion and re-designation of attorneys in their employ.Now the Legal Practitioners Law is currently up for revision in this current sitting of the LA and that too has been the subject of controversy.

That bill is listed for debate after being approved on first reading on Wednesday.

