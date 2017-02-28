Connolly defends motion calling for law firm investigation

A contentious Private Member’s Motion has struck a nerve for some in the legal fraternity.

The motion alleges possible breaches of the Penal Code, the Legal Practitioner’s Law and the Immigration Law by legal firms and calls for the Attorney General to investigate and prosecute if necessary.

It has stoked the ire of some attorneys and some big name law firms.

George Town MLA Winston Connolly, a seconder of the motion, joins Tammi Sulliman to discuss.

