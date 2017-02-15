Couple, 63 years married, shares secrets to marital longevity

For some, today is February 14th, just another day. For others, it’s an occasion to express one’s inner feelings of love and devotion, hopefully scoring some brownie points in the process.

From early Tuesday morning, delivery teams were on the road and in offices making sure every floral arrangement or box of chocolates reached its intended recipient. Workers told Cayman 27 a Valentine’s delivery is almost always met with a big smile.

“They’re really happy and proud of their loved one, you know, knowing that they’re getting flowers for valentine’s celebrations making their day,” said one delivery worker, too busy to stop and identify himself.

Aruna and Dell Powery of West Bay are celebrating more than 23,000 days of making each other’s day. The two were married at Captain Marvin’s house on Reverend Blackman road in July of 1953, and have stuck together through thick and thin, raising 10 children.

This Valentine’s day, the two are sharing their secrets of marital longevity.

“Love,” said Mr. Powery. “Love is the secret. We learned it was for the duration, it wasn’t for just a time, until death. So, the secret of it was that we were determined to put it out there to live till death.”

“The top thing I think was trusting the Lord, because I know he had approval to do what was needed,” said Mrs. Powery. “So that’s why I lean on him. I went through hard struggles in life many times and it was him that did the job to make me live to this day.”

The two were 19 and 17 when they tied the knot 63 years ago. They told Cayman 27 all the marital advice a couple needs can be taken from the good book.

