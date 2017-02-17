Crime Briefs: Suspects held for indecent assault, theft

A 48-year-old West Bay man is in police custody in connection with Monday’s (February 13) indecent assault at a West Bay Road residence.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (February 15.)

It’s the latest in a series of incidents in West Bay. The attack occurred just before 3:30 a-m and police say the female victim awoke to find a man in her bedroom engaging in indecent behaviour with a t-shirt over his head. He left shortly after. The woman was not harmed.

In a separate incident police arrested a 36-year-old West Bay man in the area where the assault occurred.

Police on patrol in West Bay around 3.30 (February 15) morning said the man was behaving suspiciously and spoke to him.

He became uncooperative and fled along the beach. Officers chased and apprehended the man on suspicion of theft and possession of an offensive weapon. Suspected stolen property was also found on his person. He is on police bail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

