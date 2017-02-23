C3 Pure Fibre
Daley’s sentence delayed

February 22, 2017
Philipp Richter
Trevorne Daley, the man who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distribution has had his sentence delayed.

Mr. Daley’s sentencing was to take place today, however his psychological assessment, which was requested by the court in September is still yet to be received.  The matter has been adjourned to the 22nd of March.

A request has been made to sentence Mr. Daley on that date whether the report is received or not.

