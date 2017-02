Dart Real Estate has taken another step forward in its development plan for Seven Mile Beach. It has submitted a coastal works licence application for permission to remove beach rock near to Tiki Beach.

It’s asking permission to excavate 1,225 feet of beachrock, up to 4.5 feet deep and replace the rock with beach sand.

In December, the site underwent a trial removal to gather data for planning the development of a five-star hotel.

