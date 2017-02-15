Flow Valentine
Daybreak: February 15th 2017

February 15, 2017
On Daybreak this morning, DDL Studios Ltd. are here to talk about all the services they offer and what to expect from them at the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo.  Are you in the market for insurance?  Saxon insurance will be at Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo and they’re with this morning in studio to talk more about their services.  It’s all about love languages on Inner Peace, find out how you and your partner should show love and communicate more effectively.  CUC are with use this morning to address and answer some of our most frequently asked questions on today’s show.  On our Entertainment Report we talk about the MTV European Music Awards and the trailer for The Ottoman Lieutenant.

