Daybreak: February 16th 2017

February 16, 2017
Angela Sevilla
On Simple Terms, Jevaughnie Ebanks delves into the subject of the cruise berthing facility as well as the cargo facilities by speaking to a representative of SAVE Cayman.  The Security Centre and APEX perimeter protection will be at the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo, they join us this morning to talk about what you can expect from their booth and why security for of your home shouldn’t be an after thought.  Office romances aren’t generally encouraged but we’re only human, we have a few pros and cons before you let love and work mingle.  Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Dr. Tasha Ebanks-Garcia to get up to date on the Ready2WorkKY program.  If you’re looking to supplement your income with a side venture, have you asked all the necessary questions?  On today’s show we have 4 that you should take into account before hand.

