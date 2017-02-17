C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: February 17th 2017

February 17, 2017
Angela Sevilla
On Simple Terms today we continue the discussion with Gabriella Hernandez from Save Cayman about the cruise berthing and cargo facilities that Government has promised to build.  Miss Teen, Liana DaCosta is with us this morning to tell us about her reign, how it’s been progressing and also about the new pageant coming up.  On Entertainment Report, we’re going to talk about bullying and we have a trailer that just might make you tear up this morning.  Horacio Estaban is a well-known sculpture in Cayman with many mediums including Caymanite, we meet him today on Artist Expressions.  Love is blind, or so the saying goes, on this mornings clip of the week, we celebrate love in all forms.

 

