Daybreak: February 28th, 2017

February 28, 2017
Angela Sevilla
On Daybreak this morning, Miss Cayman Islands contestant Taylor Langfitt is with us this morning to talk about her journey as a Miss Cayman Islands contestant and to find out what she has been up to recently.  Joining Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman is Winston Connolly to discuss the second of a contentious private member motion.  On Partners in Good Health we discuss pancreatic cancer and options in treatment.  Home Gas joins us this morning to tell us what you can expect from them at the Builder’s Expo.  We do an Oscar recap this week on TV Guide and of course we have your Pet of the week.

 

