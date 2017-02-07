Daybreak: February 7th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, it’s only February but unfortunately we have already seen the second shooting for 2017. Dr Frank McField joined Cayman27’s Reshma Ragoonath to talk about the issues. Taste of Cayman has come and gone and people are still working off their delicious food and drink, Taylor Vaughn is here to tell us who the winners are. February is Black History Month and we’re going to look at a special photo series honouring important people through black history. On Tonie’s TV Guide we do a special countdown of some of our favourite Super Bowl commercials as well as take a look at the new Stranger Things season 2 trailer. If you’re looking to adopt or foster an animal in need, we have your featured pet of the week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

