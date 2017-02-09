Daybreak: February 9th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, if you went to Taste of Cayman there is a big chance you found yourself watching Chef Thomas Tenant and Chelsea Smith’s cooking demo that ended in a flash mob and ring; the couple join us today. Celebrating artists from all angles, Cayman National Cultural Foundation will be hosting their 5th Annual Red Sky at Night, find out the details on this mornings show. The day is finally here…the early viewing of 50 Shades Darker; Jason Howard and Tonie Chisholm join us to tell you what to expect. On Beautiful You this morning the experts at Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa give you tips to look and feel great this Valentine’s Day.

