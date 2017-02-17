C3 Pure Fibre
Dealing with the child abuse challenge

February 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Child abuse has taken centre stage in the Cayman Islands whether it be the cases before the courts or policies put in place to protect the youth from harm.  Joining Tammi Sulliman to talk about their latest initiative is Red Cross deputy director Carolina Ferreira.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

