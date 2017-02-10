DiveTech’s weekend diving outlook

Attention divers, this is the forecast you’ve been waiting all week: the DiveTech weekend diving outlook.

If you’re looking to dive from shore this weekend, look no further than Grand Cayman’s west side. We are predicting winds out of the northeast Saturday in the 18-22 knots range, and Sunday we’re looking for east/northeast winds in the 22-25 knots range.

Winds trend calmer in the afternoons both days, and water temperatures should be right around 80 degrees, no wet suit required for most of us.

From Lighthouse Point on the northwest point down to Sunset House it’s looking good.

So divers, grab a dive buddy, strap on a tank and get diving!

