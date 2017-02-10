Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
News

DiveTech’s weekend diving outlook

February 9, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Attention divers, this is the forecast you’ve been waiting all week: the DiveTech weekend diving outlook.

If you’re looking to dive from shore this weekend, look no further than Grand Cayman’s west side. We are predicting winds out of the northeast Saturday in the 18-22 knots range, and Sunday we’re looking for east/northeast winds in the 22-25 knots range.

Winds trend calmer in the afternoons both days, and water temperatures should be right around 80 degrees, no wet suit required for most of us.

From Lighthouse Point on the northwest point down to Sunset House it’s looking good.

So divers, grab a dive buddy, strap on a tank and get diving!

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: