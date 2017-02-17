C3 Pure Fibre
DiveTech’s weekend diving outlook for 17-19 February

February 16, 2017
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Divers, you’ve been dry long enough: now it’s time for the DiveTech weekend diving outlook.

You will not want to stay dry this weekend. We have some amazing diving conditions in store this weekend.

If you can, take advantage of diving Cayman’s legendary north wall. I’m looking to get myself on a 2-tank boat trip, but if you want to go from shore, Cobalt Coast and Lighthouse Point are looking good all weekend.

Saturday afternoon could be a bit choppy on the west side due to some southeast winds, but Sunday will be like glass everywhere.

I’ve heard reports of some recent hammerhead sightings and leopard flatworms too for those macro photography freaks.

Grab yourself a dive buddy, strap on a tank, and I’ll see you underwater!

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

