Environment News

DiveTech’s weekend diving outlook for 24-26 February

February 23, 2017
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

The DiveTech weekend diving outlook is back, just in time for another weekend under the water.

We’ve had some rough seas Wednesday and Thursday, but the winds will be dying down overnight and into Friday.

Saturday’s windguru shows little to no winds, so carpe diem, divers; seize the day and take advantage of some spectacular conditions for north wall diving. Sunday, winds turn back around to the east and stay light, meaning your west side shore diving locations from Sunset House to Don Fosters all the way up to dive sites along Northwest Point are all looking good.

Now if you’re planning to participate in CULL #21, best of luck on the water.

So grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving.

About the author

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

