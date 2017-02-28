C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Drugs found on partially submerged boat

February 27, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Police found what they believe to be ganja in a boat that was discovered partially submerged over the weekend.

The 32 foot go-fast boat recovered off North West Point in West Bay. They found the drugs after a full search. No one was on board.

Police are now looking for anyone who may have been on the boat, but searches since it was found yesterday have been unsuccessful.

The matter is now under investigation by the RCIPS marine officers and the Drugs and Serious Crime task force.

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

