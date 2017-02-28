Drugs found on partially submerged boat

Police found what they believe to be ganja in a boat that was discovered partially submerged over the weekend.

The 32 foot go-fast boat recovered off North West Point in West Bay. They found the drugs after a full search. No one was on board.

Police are now looking for anyone who may have been on the boat, but searches since it was found yesterday have been unsuccessful.

The matter is now under investigation by the RCIPS marine officers and the Drugs and Serious Crime task force.

