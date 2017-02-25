C3 Pure Fibre
East End lands named as mental health facility site

February 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Government has identified land for construction of a long-term residential mental health facility. 15 acres of crown land in East End have been selected for the facility which mental health experts have been calling for over several years.

Premier and Health Minister Hon. Alden McLaughlin made the announcement in the LA as he tabled the Mental Health Commission’s 2016 report Friday 24 February morning.
He said Cabinet granted approval and designated the site.

A request for quotation has gone out for the design and construction cost consultancy services to pre-qualify applicants.
The return date on that RFQ was 9 January.

We reached out to Health Ministry chief officer Jennifer Ahearn for an update, but no response was received up to news time. She is currently in the LA as acting Deputy Governor.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

