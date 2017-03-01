C3 Pure Fibre
Election mode triggered, parties ready troops for launch

February 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman is in full election mode and the Cayman Democratic Party is rallying its troops ahead of its campaign launch planned for march 25th at UCCI Hall. Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush is keeping his number of candidates under wraps for now.
He will not field a full slate of candidates but says he’ll support some independent candidates in the run up to May 24th.
The CDP’s launch follows the Progressives launch on March 18th at the Family Life Centre.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

