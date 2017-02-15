Flow Valentine
Election Office gearing up for record candidates and voters

February 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Elections supervisor Wesley Howell says he’s expecting a record number of candidates to contest 2017 elections and adds he expects record voter turnout on May 24th.
Mr Howell predicts anywhere from 8 to 10 candidates per district and says his staff is ready for the growing numbers.
“We have increased the number of polling staff to keep up with our new voters list numbers to ensure the polls run smoothly on polling day so we have already ramped up in terms of logistics of polling 19 electoral districts as opposed to six in the past,” Mr Howell said.
Mr Howell says his office kicked off their polling day training yesterday and they will be ready for duties on May 24th.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

