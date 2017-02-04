Flow Valentine
Energy policy committee presents cabinet ambitious goal for renewables

February 3, 2017
Joseph Avary
George town MLA Winston Connolly said Cayman is setting ambitious renewable energy goals when compared to other countries in the region.

Mr. Connolly was a panelist at the biennial Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum last month in Bahamas, where participating countries reported their progress toward meeting Caricom’s region-wide sustainable energy goal of 40% by the year 2027.

He said Cayman’s National Energy Policy review committee has presented its own goal to cabinet: 70% by 2037.

“What we’ve come to, is something that people have accepted, the experts in the room have accepted as something that’s possible in that time frame, given the technology, given the reduction in cost,” said Mr. Connolly.

Mr. Connolly told Cayman 27 twenty years is enough time to meet that ambitious goal. He said the National Energy Policy draft has been presented to cabinet and is awaiting review.

