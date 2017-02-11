Energy policy could bring economic upside

CREA president James Whittaker told Cayman 27 government’s draft energy policy, as written, is a huge leap forward for the country.

The policy sets a goal of 70% renewable energy by 2037. To get there, he said this and future governments will have stay committed to seeing it through.

“I think Cayman’s target is right on for Cayman,” said Mr. Whittaker. “The national energy policy in a broad sense really covers a spectrum of sort of everything that touches on energy in the Cayman Islands, from the houses we live in, the buildings that we work in, to the energy that we use on a daily basis.”

He says 70% by 2037 is aggressive but doable.

He said the 24-member energy policy review committee based that target on analysis and research.

“There were certainly models that were run, they looked at the cost of renewable energy and also the cost of fossil fuels over time,” explained Mr. Whittaker.

He told Cayman 27 the policy aims to make green technology more available to the masses, but said there is still red tape to cut.

“We are going to try to streamline the process of planning approvals and VCU approvals to basically take what usually takes three to four months to get a system approved for something that only takes two days to install,” said Mr. Whittaker.

He told Cayman 27 meeting the country’s energy goals could bring an economic upside.

“I think it’s also really import as for this transition that’s going to happen from fossil fuels to renewable energy, that it’s gonna create an industry in Cayman and it can employ hundreds of people,” said Mr. Whittaker.

Mr. Whittaker said one of the challenges ahead will be to ensure Caymanians can share in any economic benefit. The draft policy is out for public review until the 20th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

