Experts pushing creativity to businesses

International business advisers are in Cayman giving some guidance to the country’s small businesses.

Representatives from the British Virgin Islands based “Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small-Medium Enterprises” (COSME) met today (Feb 14) at the Chamber of Commerce aiming to boost businesses through a variety of methods.

COSME Team Leader Micheal Seepersaud said the seminar was all about sparking creative thinking to lead innovation.

“Today we do a lot of mind-set, thinking because creativity begins with the mind before you can innovate you have to start to think you have to be creative and then you can innovate so that’s the entrepreneurial mind-set that is important,” Mr. Seepersaud said.

The training was facilitated by Mr. Leopoldo Colombo who is an innovation Consultant from Quara Consulting and Training based in Argentina. He also added the team intends on having a special course for Entrepreneurs on their next visit to Cayman.

The team will leave tomorrow (Feb 15) for another European overseas territory to continue the training. According to COSME’s website Small-Medium enterprises make up 85% of jobs in Europe.

