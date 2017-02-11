Family describes damage to home after police raid

Family members home at the time of Friday morning’s raid said they offered police keys to the home but police smashed in their doors anyway.

Emelia Tibbetts told Cayman 27 there were several children in the home when masked armed police stormed the home, including a boy with special needs.

She said police arrested her son and her daughter in the raid, leaving the family with several mashed up doors to replace.

“I asked them if they were going to fix the door back and they said no, and this is what has me really upset right, that they can come in here, on people’s property, destroy their property,” said Ms. Tibbetts. “They were given a key to open the door and we wanted to open the door but they wouldn’t make us open the door they just made us get out of the yard.

The RCIPS said today’s raid was a full and legal execution of search and arrest warrants.

“In the case of search warrants for firearms, police officers must swiftly follow protocols that minimise the chances of any risk to the public,” said an RCIPS Spokesperson in a statement. “Contingencies were in place this morning to address any issues that could have arisen around the presence of children.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

