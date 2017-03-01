C3 Pure Fibre
Firefighters ready to assist JMU

February 28, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Police said 17 people went missing in Cayman’s seas last year.

Fire Chief David Hails said he is looking forward to when his staff may soon join the Joint Marine Unit’s efforts as recommended in the UK’s report.

Plans call for the the Joint Marine Unit to train other first responders on how to carry out search and rescue procedures. The Fire Chief said firefighters helping out on the waters is not unfamiliar territory.

“We are here to respond to any emergency that response will obviously depend upon our capabilities and equipment which is available to us if we’re going to expand into going into ensure rescue then the equipment will have to be made available to us and the correct training will have to be received as well,” Mr. Hails explained.

Mr. Hails said he is unsure of how many firefighters will be trained or when the training might begin.

 

 

 

 

 

