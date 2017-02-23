First lionfish tournament of 2017 this weekend

It’s time to sharpen those spears for Cayman United Lionfish League’s 21st cull.

Thousands of dollars in prize money from Foster’s Food Fair and the all-important bragging rights will be up for grabs as cullers aim to rid the reefs of the long-spined invasive predators.

The quarterly tournaments help keep the population in check, and in turn, protects our reef health.

“Calling all cullers, that’s our cry, eat them to beat them, kill them and grill them, and all the other things,” said CULL’s Mark Orr. “We want to have a good start. We had a slow finish to the year, so we definitely want to start off by matching one of our top tournaments, let’s try and beat that 1365 mark and start off 2017 with a bang.”

This tournament’s theme is reef to table, and if you haven’t tried lionfish, the weigh-ins are a perfect time to sample it fresh from the kitchen at Macabuca up in West Bay.

