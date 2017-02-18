First look at John Gray High School Gym, price remains under wraps

The media got a first hand look at the new John Gray High School gymnasium, but what they did not get was a look at its cost.

According to Education Chief Officer Christen Suckoo that nugget cannot be shared at this stage since the project is ongoing and the assessments are still being processed.

Contractor McAlpine is constructing the gym, phase one of the new John Gray High School and features electronic retractable basketball rings and seating. Senior project manager Jonathan Matthews says project is on schedule and will be delivered under budget in time for may CXC examinations and that’s welcomed news for Education Minister Hon. Tara Rivers.

“We realised we needed to take the advice of the experts in the area in order to do so and they have been very methodical. They have taken a holistic approach and so we are at the stage where all steams are full speed ahead and we look forward to seeing this project come to fruition as quickly as possible,” Ms Rivers said.

The new gymnasium is being built as a multi-function facility and will be used for five different sporting disciplines including volleyball and badminton and will double up as venue for public events and a hurricane shelter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

