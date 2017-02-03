Focus on foreclosures

Flow Valentine
February 2, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
The latest data shows that banks cashed in on more than 100 foreclosure sales in 2016. So what picture does this paint?

Realtors say these sales are actually a reflection of a backlog of foreclosed properties and are only now starting to move. Off the back of that, government says raw data from the banks indicate the numbers are coming down. But others say the numbers are still too high and point to a community that is struggling to make ends meet.

Former Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) Director Jonathan Piercy discusses. He also makes the announcement he has decided to contest the 2017 elections in George Town West.

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

