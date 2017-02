Former Customs Officer Rashan Ebanks -Halstead appeared in Summary Court today (Feb 14).

He faces two charges of abuse of office and two charges of conniving importation of goods into the Cayman Islands without the use of customs. According to Mr. Ebanks-Halstead’s attorney he expects his client to give a statement to customs officials before the case can move forward.

Mr. Ebanks-Halstead is expected to return to court on March 7th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print