Former high-ranking civil servants took the stand Tuesday 7 February to testify, saying they had no idea the former UCCI President lied about his doctorate and that he gained a salary advance of more than seventy thousand dollars.

Former Chief Education Officer Angela Martins took the stand, describing her role on the UCCI board of directors, detailing the hiring process of Hassan Syed to President of UCCI in 2006.

