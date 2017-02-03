Flow Valentine
Fuel regulations coming

February 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
After years of clamouring Cayman’s fuel industry will be kept under watchful eyes.  At least that’s the intention of new legislation heading to the LA.

The Fuel Market Regulation Bill will be among an estimated 28 pieces of legislation set to hit the LA when it resumes on Febuary 22.
It creates a framework to monitor fuel prices which would be done by the petroleum inspectorate.  The law is connected to the Utility and Competition Office law and seeks to prevent any monopoly in the fuel supply chain
It provides for consumer protection and promotes fair competition.
It also promotes the introduction of alternative fuels.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

