Gough takes stand in Syed trial

Former Chief Officer of the Civil Service portfolio Peter Gough took the stand today (Feb 27) as the final witness in the case of Hassan Syed, the former UCCI President accused of stealing over a half-million dollars from the school.

Mr. Gough told the court all approved expenditures at that time would go to former Chief Officer designate for the Civil Service Portfolio Mary Rodrigues but Mr. Gough said he could not recall if he personally received those expenditures.

Mr. Gough’s comments are in contrast to an earlier testimony from Mr. Syed who told the court he altered invoices only after consulting with Mr. Gough.

The defense went on to show e-mails to the jury sent between mr. Gough and Mr. Syed which Mr. Gough said he was not aware of the emails until they were brought to his attention last week Friday( Feb 24)

Mr. Gough said he does not remember approving any invoices for Mr. Syed where one of the modified invoices was worth more than $150k US after the former UCCI President demanded the money to be re-funded to his personal account after he claims he did work on behalf of the university.

Tomorrow ( Feb 28) the prosecution is expected to present closing argument on the matter and the judge said a verdict is expected early next week.

