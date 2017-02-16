HE Governor Helen Kilpatrick remains warded at the Cayman Islands hospital where she’s being treated for an injury to her ribs. The Governor’s Office yesterday issued a statement confirming the Governor’s injuries stem from a fall she suffered on a wet floor.
She is said to be on the mend and is responding well to treatment.
She is expected to be released soon.
Governor remains warded at hospital
HE Governor Helen Kilpatrick remains warded at the Cayman Islands hospital where she’s being treated for an injury to her ribs. The Governor’s Office yesterday issued a statement confirming the Governor’s injuries stem from a fall she suffered on a wet floor.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.