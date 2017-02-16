Flow Valentine
Governor remains warded at hospital

February 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
HE Governor Helen Kilpatrick remains warded at the Cayman Islands hospital where she’s being treated for an injury to her ribs. The Governor’s Office yesterday issued a statement confirming the Governor’s injuries stem from a fall she suffered on a wet floor.
She is said to be on the mend and is responding well to treatment.
She is expected to be released soon.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

