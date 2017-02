The trial for Javier Howell – he’s been charged with possession of an unlicensed handgun found in a vehicle and possession with intent to supply cocaine. The drugs and gun were found in October last year.

Also charged in the incident is Emily Patrick, who pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm with one round of ammunition.

The jury trial begins on 10 July and is set for five days.

