Former UCCI President Hassan Syed takes the stand, accused of stealing half a million dollars from the school.

He admits it was not appropriate for him to use the school credit card to buy gifts for his then girlfriend, but says he thought it would be paid back by salary deductions.

Former UCCI President Hassan Syed stood in the witness stand Thursday, to defend himself again the twelve charges he faces, which include lying about having a PhD and taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the university college between 2006 and 2008.

Mr. Syed admitted to using the school credit to buy gifts for his then girlfriend, which included a car and jewellery from Tiffany’s. He said he bought alcohol on the school’s dime because there were a lot of weekends there was a lot of work being done at his house and he would entertain so people would not feel like they were being robbed of their weekend.

Mr. Syed admitted he failed to keep track up and submit purchases but blamed it on the extensive workload and travelling he did when he was heading up the University College of the Cayman Islands.

The lead investigator Rudolph Gordon says he tried to get answers from then education minister and current premier Alden McLaughlin and from former UCCI chairman Danny Scott.

A pro-forma questionnaire was sent, but to date no answers have been forthcoming by either men to the police, even though there were repeated efforts to get those answers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

